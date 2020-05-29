Global Pen Needles Market 2020 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2025

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

The demand for pen needles is anticipated to increase as the cases of diabetes seem to be increasing continuously and with the lifestyles becoming even more sedentary leading to the growth of the global pen needles market. The global pen needles market has been growing continuously over the last few years and is also expected to grow further in the coming years.

The pen needles propose a lot of benefits in comparison to the series devices and the conventional needles because they do not require any expertise and can be administered by the patient without any expert guidance. The pen needles refer to the needles which are attached to the injection pens by the means of a plastic hub and have the required amount of medicine in it. This are used significantly by the patients who have diabetes for the injecting of insulin. These are most suitable and convenient to use for the drug delivery and also the fastest means to do so. They are required highly e for the patients who have been suffering from diabetes and this is the reason that the increasing rate of diabetic patients in the world is leading to a growth of this market.

Segmentation of the global pen needles market has been done on the basis of therapy length type mode of purchase and region. On the basis of type, the global pen needles market can be segmented into to the safety pen needles as well as the standard pen needles. The standard pen needles have been gaining a lot of popularity in the last few years and the biggest reason behind the growth of the segment is the use that it has on a daily basis for the patient was suffering from diabetes. The patient was suffering from the dexterity problems are usually applying this needles for the treatments.

However the standard pen needles do to offer the risk of needle related injuries and hands and that is why they are not exactly ideal when it comes to being used by the patients and this is the reason why the safety needle market is expected to grow more than the standard needle market in the future for the global pen needles market.

Key Players in the Pen Needles Market Report

Few of the companies which are in the global pen needle market are as follows. Dickinson and Company, Becton, B Braun Melsungen, HTL-STREFRA, Alison Medical, Artsana, Terumo Corporation and others.

Pen Needles Key Market Segments:

By Type:

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

By Length:

4mm

5mm

6mm

8mm

10mm

12mm

By Therapy:

Insulin

GLP-1

Growth Hormone Therapy

Other

By Mode of Purchase:

Retail

Non-retail

Increase In Diabetic Patients Leading To The Growth In The Global Pen Needles Market

As per the statistics given by World health organization, the world has seen a significant increase in the number of patients who have been suffering from diabetes and this has been attributed to the change in lifestyle and the reduction in activity specially in the developing countries are the middle income countries. Diabetes has been causing people to lose their limbs or be amputated and in some extreme cases also do that lives, diabetes has been becoming severe and there is a lack of awareness about this in the population specifically in these developing countries and that is going to prepare the market of pen needles in the forecast period. The demand is also going to increase as the cases of diabetes seem to be increasing continuously and with the lifestyles becoming even more sedentary leading to the global pen needles market being driven even further.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

North America To Dominate The Global Pen Needles Market

The market of North America has dominated the global pen needles market and this is because of the growing prevalence of diabetes in the region and also the initiatives which have been taken by governments in the region and the reimbursements which are given for pen needles and also for the increasing awareness drive that has been spread by the governments to help those who have been diagnosed with diabetes. Companies themselves have also been taking up initiatives to help in the eradication of diabetes through pen needles.

Table of Content:

