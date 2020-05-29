According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Hybrid Operating Room Market has reached USD 0.80 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.748 Billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 11.91% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. Major factors driving market growth include the increasing proliferation of minimally invasive surgical procedures and continuing technological advances.

The hybrid operating room provides numerous benefits to patients, physicians, and organizations involved in health care. Specifically, state-of-the-art hybrid operating rooms enable the delivery of a wide range of less invasive than conventional surgical procedures and provide patients with faster recovery times. The increasing number of surgical procedures, increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing regulatory approvals are driving the growth of the global market for hybrid operating rooms. The high cost associated with the hybrid operating room, on the contrary, hampers the market growth. Nonetheless, untapped potential in emerging countries will generate lucrative opportunities in the field of the hybrid operating room.

A hybrid operating room is an operating theatre, fitted with medical imaging equipment such as fixed C-Arms, CT scanners, or MRI scanners. It combines the imaging capabilities installed with a fully functional operative room. Growing numbers of patients undergoing cardiac, renal, neurological, oncological treatments have brought enormous demand for efficient and advanced healthcare infrastructure that drives demand in the market.

The demand for hybrid operating rooms will increase with technological advances. The growth of this market is driven by innovations in the field of robot-assisted surgeries, the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, and the growing patient preference for precise & effective surgical treatments. Such factors will boost the market for hybrid operating rooms in the years ahead.

Hybrid Operating Room is a combination of different technologies in groundbreaking ways to drive productivity. The seamless flow of information to the field through innovations such as digital mobile communications and satellites allows real-time analysis and response. And with the advancement of artificial intelligence and machine learning to make oil and gas operations easier, the market for Hybrid Operating Rooms is expected to be driven across the region during the forecast period of 2026.

A hybrid operating room would allow for the optimum use of both human and technological resources. The integration of a hybrid operating room into the central surgical department thus generates the most advantages, since a hybrid operating room allows interdisciplinary applications and is available as an operating room resource.

The cardiovascular surgery segment is the largest shareholder in the global market share of hybrid operating rooms due to the rising preference of cardiac surgeons for hybrid OR settings during targeted surgical procedures, the growing market trend towards endovascular procedures during cardiovascular surgery, and increased patient emphasis on successful disease management strategies.

North America held the largest share in the market due to significant investments by hospitals to upgrade their operating rooms, an increasing number of surgical procedures, and ambulatory surgery centers in the region. Besides, the presence of advanced medical and healthcare infrastructure is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest hybrid operating room market followed by the Asia Pacific, due to the accessibility of funds for research and development activities and the growing emphasis on healthcare research. In addition, Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the hybrid operating room market due to increased awareness of the benefits offered by the hybrid operating room, an increase in the number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities.

Prominent players operating in the Hybrid Operating Room market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Alvo Medical, Mizuho Corporation, SISCO, General Electric Company, Trumpf Medical, Stryker Corporation, NDS Surgical Imaging, Steris PLC., Imris, Deerfield Imaging, Getinge AB, Eschmann Equipment (A Part of Steris PLC.), Skytron LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Cook Medical Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

