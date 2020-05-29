The global data protection as a service market accounted for US$ 9.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 94.3 Bn by 2027. Currently, the data protection as a service market is gaining high momentum across the globe owing to increasing penetration of digitization in various industries, data security and protection has become a vital component of business transaction ecosystems, especially in financial institutions and online retail. The demand for DPaaS in companies is increasing at a fast pace, mainly because these solutions allow companies to comply with various rules and regulations.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003295/

Some of the key providers in the data protection as a service market across the globe include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Commvault, EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and IBM Corporation among others.

North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue, whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the data protection as a service market during the forecast period. The growing digitization of various business processes leads to increasing possibilities of cyber-attacks. The increased vulnerability of businesses towards cyber threats results in the high demand for data protection services by enterprises, industries, and the government. Therefore, majority of SMEs and large enterprises in North America are working towards implementing effective security solutions to protect their critical data from unauthorized access. In Asia Pacific, due to rapidly increasing Internet connectivity and swift pace of digital transformation in the region are two of the key factors that make the digital ecosystem prone to cyber-attacks. The above-mentioned factors contribute towards driving the growth of data protection as a service market.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003295/

The overall data protection as a service market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the data protection as a service market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global data protection as a service market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the data protection as a service market.

The data protection as a service market by end user is further segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment of the data protection as a service market dominated the organiation size segment and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. With the increasing stringent regulations, data protection related services are being widely adopted by SMEs.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003295/

The data protection as a service market by application is further segmented into Backup as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, and Storage as a Service. Backup as a Service segment of the data protection as a service market dominated the end user segment and is expected to lose its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period to Storage as a Service. BaaS is not subjected to the threat of hackers, user error, and natural disasters. Moreover, the data stored in the BaaS is encrypted. Due to this reason, backup as a service is holds a highest market share.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the data protection as a service market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the data protection as a service market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the data protection as a service market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the data protection as a service market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]