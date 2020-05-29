Analytics as a Service Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2027

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Analytics as a Service market research report acts as a perfect source. The market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. This market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This report has strategically analyzed market research analysis and perceptive business insights into the relevant markets of clients. In this market research report, a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

The “Global Analytics as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the analytics as a service market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of analytics as a service market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment model, industrial vertical. The global analytics as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading analytics as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the analytics as a service market.

The analytics as a service (AaaS) arose from the integration of cloud computing and analytics solutions. Analytics as a service is a service model that uses analytics software to analyze and is carried through web-based technologies. Analytics, as a service, offers services based on subscription. Analytics as a service assist in managing and implementing analytics infrastructure on-premises; it improves operational efficiency, cuts preventable losses, and produces new opportunities. Analytics as a service drops cost of ownership increases the capability to process vast data through the cloud and helps in business intelligence maturation.

Adobe Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

IBM Corporation

NGDATA, Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

com, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Verint

The increasing demand for technologies to process huge workloads through cloud, business intelligence maturation, and lower cost of ownership are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the analytics as a service market. However, the obtainability of complex analytical workflow and data and security concerns are major factors restraining the growth of analytics as a service market. Several companies are adopting data analytics to understand customer acquisition and consumption patterns in order to maintain customer loyalty, save costs, and increase revenue.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Analytics as a Service Market Landscape

Part 04: Analytics as a Service Market Sizing

Part 05: Analytics as a Service Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

