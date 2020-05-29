Video Analytics Market Study for 2020 to 2027 providing information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Video Analytics market research report acts as a perfect source. The market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. This market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This report has strategically analyzed market research analysis and perceptive business insights into the relevant markets of clients. In this market research report, a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

The “Global Video Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the video analytics market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of video analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, vertical. The global video analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading video analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the video analytics market.

Video analytics is a computer processing and automatic analysis of the video content produced, collected or monitored during video surveillance. A massive volume of video data is created through video surveillance in industries, city surveillance, and sites, and social media, and these data also require lots of space for storage. Video analytics automates video surveillance procedures by offering high-end benefits to users with reduced cost and efficient service delivery.

Competitive Landscape: Video Analytics market

Adobe Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

IBM Corporation

NGDATA, Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

com, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Verint

The increasing adoption of IoT and related technologies, such as big data and server less architecture are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the video analytics market. However, the increase in the number of false alarms during bad weather and the high initial investment are the major factors restraining the growth of the video analytics market. Additionally, an increase in demand for business intelligence and insights and increasing demand for edge-based analytics and recognizing & profiling applications are some of the factors anticipated to boost the growth of the video analytics market.

