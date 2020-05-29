Pre and Post COVID-19 impact on Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market

Post COVID-19 Impact on Aerospace 3D Printing Market

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Aerospace 3D Printing Market

3D part printing is a new technology that has come up with the prospect of transforming the way companies build new products, including defense and aerospace components. This revolutionary manufacturing process is referred to as 3D printing or additive manufacturing. Rising demand from the aerospace industry for technology capable of producing sophisticated aerospace and shorter supply chain period are key aspects that are likely to drive the aerospace 3D printing business.

Booming air travel and a major increase in demand for top-selling aircraft, such as B787 and A320, are one of the key factors for aerospace 3D printing market growth.

However, the need for lightweight parts and components from the aerospace industry is expected to drive the 3D aerospace printing sector. A restricted range of 3D printing raw materials can impede the aerospace 3D printing market. Opportunities such as the introduction of new 3d printing technology needing less production time are projected to fuel the 3D aerospace printing market during the forecast period.

Aerospace 3D printing market trends such as 3DPaaS and 3D printed UAVs can create huge opportunities for the growth of the global market

Technologically advanced aircraft are extremely fuel-efficient due to the use of 3D engineered lightweight advanced materials such as engines, sections and the entire airframe, without losing aircraft power and aerodynamics. Content made with 3D printing technology has the potential to work at extreme temperatures. The content classification is expected to be market-driven. This element is likely to drive the 3D aerospace printing business. 3D printing as a business is also anticipated to improve the 3D aerospace printing market.

3D printed UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Systems) are capable of performing rescue operations and monitoring the situation; in which aircraft are capable of inspecting the crisis and reporting to mission control. In fact, NASA is more studying 3D Printing as a service (3DPaaS) for accelerated pre-prototyping. Through 3DPaaS, practitioners may receive alternate design, final product acceptance and peer review principles. Such major developments in aerospace 3D printing are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market Segmentation by Application

Engine Component

Structural Component

Space component

Aerospace 3D North America’s market share in printing is projected to increase by 26.2 per cent to CAGR by generating revenue of $2,284.3 million by 2026. Improvisation in the supply chain The increasing demand for lighter aircraft components is expected to boost demand for 3D printing in the aerospace industry. In turn, the US government’s financial support for R&D, along with recent technological advances in 3D printing, would boost the North American demand over the expected timeframe in the area.

Key Companies Profiled of Aerospace 3D Printing Market

Aerojet Rocketdyne. (NYSE: AJRD)

3D Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DDD)

ExOne. (NASDAQ: XONE)

Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS)

Arcam AB

Ultimaker BV

Höganäs AB

EOS GmbH

Norsk Titanium US Inc.

ENVISIONTEC, INC.

Some of the major market participants include: Ultimaker BV, 3D Systems, Inc., Arcam AB, ExOne., Höganäs AB, EOS GmbH, Materialise, Norsk Titanium US Inc., ENVISIONTEC, INC., Aerojet Rocketdyne. Market Players choose inorganic development approaches to extend to local markets. Established market leaders concentrate more on Merger & Acquisition and new product development. These are the common approaches adopted by existing organizations; for example, General Electric aims to produce 25.000 LEAP engine nozzles utilizing 3D printing.

