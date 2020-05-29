COVID-19 impact on the growth of Circuit Breaker Market and its recent developments

Circuit Breaker Market Insights 2026

As per study of Research Dive, Circuit Breaker market forecast revenue of $21.1 billion in the year 2026 growing at CAGR of 6.9%.

With the rising number of renewable energy projects, superior protection technology is required to handle higher voltages; to handle these higher voltages, circuit breakers are widely used. Circuit breaker is identified as the key factor for improving the reliability of power plants. Moreover, circuit breakers protect electrical appliances such as generators and transformers against short circuits and overload. These above mentioned key drivers of circuit breaker industry are anticipated to upsurge the global market. In addition, adaptable installation and highest degree of flexibility, are expected to boost the growth of global market. In addition, rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing growth of construction activities across the globe, is anticipated to foster the growth of global circuit breakers market. Contrary to this, global legal regulation of greenhouse gas emissions and competitiveness in companies of unorganized sector will decline the growth of circuit breaker market.

Circuit Breaker Market Segmentation by Voltage

High

Medium

Low

IOT circuit breaker is anticipated to drive the circuit breaker market growth; these breakers are also known as electronic device circuit breakers and they are of lower cost. The technical advantage of electronic breaker is their capability to protect critical load. Moreover, these circuit breakers are enormously used to protect DC lines. These key factors are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global circuit breaker market.

Circuit Breaker Market Segmentation by Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

High-voltage circuit breaker market share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.9% and it will register a revenue of $11.7 billion in 2026; this is mainly due to its major usage into utility applications. Rise in the need for high quality products, technical advancements of power system, major demand and large developments in the high voltage transmission systems are expected to drive the growth of high voltage circuit breaker.

Circuit Breaker Market Segmentation by End Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Low voltage is the fastest moving segment and it will cross $6.3 billion during the forecasted period, increasing at a CAGR 7.2%. Upgradation of aging infrastructure for safe electrical distribution systems, expansion in urbanization & industrialization along with growing focus on renewable energy power are anticipated to boost the growth of global market.

Key Players

Powell Industries. (NASDAQ: POWL)

GENERAL ELECTRIC (NYSE: GE)

Schneider Electric (EPA: SU)

Siemens (ETR: SIE)

Eaton. (NYSE: ETN)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (NSE: CGPOWER)

Hitachi Industrial

Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation.ABB

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Outdoor segment shall generate a revenue of $8.4 billion by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% till 2026. This segment is the fastest growing segment since it provides space optimization, protection against extreme weather conditions, and lower cost maintenance. Indoor segment has the biggest share and it will generate a revenue of $12.8 billion by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% till 2026.

Circuit breaker market size of commercial segment will see enormous growth owing to, massive growth in economic development and construction activities worldwide. In addition, increasing population attributed to growing demand for upgradation of the new power infrastructure is also expected to foster the growth of circuit breaker market. This segment will cross $6.6 billion by the end of 2026, rising at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Residential segment is expected to generate a revenue of $6.9 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%; this is mainly due to constant growth in construction of residential places coupled with increasing population and economic development activities worldwide emerged as necessity for upgradation of new power sector; these factors are projected to drive the growth of global market.

North America Circuit Breaker market size will cross $5.6 billion in 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 7.6%. North America circuit breaker market is anticipated to increase at a fast rate owing to rising demand for distribution equipment and highly advanced transmission moreover, rising concern regarding short circuits because of power fluctuations.

Circuit breaker market share for Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by generating a revenue of $8.0 billion by 2026. Enormously growing population increasing the demand for construction projects and developmental activities in the countries such as China, India and Japan is expected to drive the market. In addition, heavy investments in distribution infrastructure development and transmission are also projected to drive the growth of circuit breaker market. Some of the significant Circuit Breaker market players are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Toshiba Corporation., Eaton., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., ABB, Powell Industries. These players are initiating various steps in order strengthen their presence such as merger & acquisitions, new product development.

