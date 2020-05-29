Wool Market Estimate To Boost Growth In Demand By : Global Forecast, 2029-end

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new wool market research report published by the Persistence Market Research (PMR) about the global wool market during 2014-2018 and forecast for 2019-2029 provides important insights about the dynamics, trends, volume, and value. According to the study, in 2018, the value of global wool market was approximately US$ 33.8 Bn. This value is expected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029) to reach nearly US$ 49 Bn by 2029-end.

The CAGR at which the market is likely to grow is ~3%. This significant growth in the global wool market can be attributed to several factors that are contributing to the growth of the global wool market. One of the key factors driving the wool market is the increasing disposable income of consumers across various geographies, which has significantly boosted the spending capacity of consumers on apparels and interior textiles.

Amidst Waning Demand, East Asian Countries Offer Bright Opportunities

China is one of the prominent regions in terms of the growth of the textile industry. Growth in the overall production as well as the export of textiles in China has been significant over the past few years. Hence, a prominent share of the global wool market volume is consumed from the textile producers located in China. The wool consumption is comparable in all the end uses of wool, which include the production of apparels, interior textiles, and floorings. Furthermore, other favorable conditions, such as economical textile production, the availability of raw material, and significant growth of the manufacturing sector in China, are expected to boost the consumption of wool from textile industries. Thus, East Asia, with a significant contribution from China, is expected to provide attractive opportunities for the growth of the global wool market.

