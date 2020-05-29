Dimer Acid Market Evolving Latest Trends To Lead Global Industry By 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Pacific to Remain Prominent in Terms of Dimer Acid Consumption

As a consequence of a steady demand for dimer acids from growing end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging in emerging economies such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a prominent share of the global dimer acid market, in terms of volume and value. In addition, the China market’s leadership in the APAC region is estimated to remain unhampered over the assessment period followed by North America and Europe regions, where the dimer acid market is expected to grow at a substantial rate.

The Standard Segment is expected to Remain Dominant in the Dimer Acid Market

Among different types of dimer acids, it is expected that the standard types of dimer acids will hold more than half of the global dimer acid market by type throughput the forecast period. However, the hydrogenated type of dimer acid is expected to project lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Dimer Acid Application to Remain Strong in the Production of Reactive Polyamide Resins and Non-Reactive Polyamide Resins

Reactive dimer acids are primarily applied in the production of polyurethanes and epoxy curing agents while non-reactive dimer acids are prominently consumed for the production of adhesives and inks. Owing to the growing demand for polyurethanes and epoxy curing agents, non-reactive dimer acids are expected to remain prominent in terms of sales over the forecast period. This growth is majorly a result of availability of a wide range of products fulfilling the high-purity criteria of the dimer acid end-users.

Dimer Acid Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent market participants of the global dimer acid market that operate at domestic or international levels are as follows:

Croda International Plc.

Emery Oleochemicals

Kraton Corporation

Oleon NV

Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Florachem Corporation

Aturex Group

Jiangsu Yonglin Oleochemical Co.

Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd

Jinan Tongfa resin Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Longwell Industrial Co., Ltd.

