Global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Market is projected to reach USD 1,006 million by the year 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Market is projected to reach the valuation of 1,006 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period 2019- 2026. The key factors that are propelling the market are the increase in the number of patients affected by candidiasis infection and high acceptance due to innovative vulvovaginal candidiasis drugs during the forecast horizon.

The drug is formulated in various forms, including pessary, topical, and oral. The surging number of patients affected by the candidiasis infection, coupled with the growing acceptance of innovative drugs, are some of the significant factors expected to stimulate demand from the vulvovaginal candidiasis market. The increasing consumer awareness of candidiasis and increasing number of treatment options are major drivers of candidiasis market growth. In addition, approaches such as mergers and business behemoths acquisitions and partnerships are possible to provide a tailwind to the worldwide market for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) drugs.

Moreover, factor driving the market growth is expected to be the increasing awareness of hygiene among people in developing countries. Globally, market players are involved in innovating new product development, which is likely to support market growth over the forecast period.

On the premises of Formulation Type, the Topical segment will propel the market for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Drugs owing to the growing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises, and various industry verticals would provide enough room for market growth over the forecast period. Topical is used to treat diseases of vaginal yeast, which reduces vaginal pain, itching, and discharge with this condition. This drug is an antifungal azole, which works by averting the growth of the infection-causing yeast (Fungus).

The main contributing factor projected to fuel the growth of the demand for VVC drugs over the forecast period is the increase in the incidence of VVC infections. The increase in the research and development activities by the pharmaceutical manufacturers for the production of novel antifungals are propelling the market growth of the global drugs for the Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC). The class of drugs called Azoles is widely used to treat systematic fungal infection, which is also known as imidazoles. Triazoles such as fluconazole, voriconazole, and itraconazole have a strong wide-spectrum action and offer higher levels of safety compared to other therapeutic agents. The triazoles have fewer adverse effects, and extreme reactions between products and medicines and have enhanced pharmacokinetic properties. Completely these advantages lead to the current azoles supremacy among other drug classes.

In recent years, the market for the treatment of fungal diseases has sprouted a number of highly effective and safe antifungal agents. Some of the most effective therapies on the market are terbinafine, itraconazole, fluconazole. The increasing Research & Department expenditure and expanding the pharmaceutical manufacturers ‘ advanced product pipeline for anti-infective development is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the antifungal drug sector. Players are focusing on developing effective therapeutic agents in immunocompromised patients to treat systemic fungal infections. Different frameworks for public-private cooperation to develop new technologies are expected to give the sector tremendous growth opportunities.

By geography, the global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market, due to the growing incidence of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) among the population in the region would drive the growth of the sector. The prevalence of sedentary lifestyles has a major impact on women’s health. Changing lifestyles, particularly among the working population, had an impact on women’s health, which has contributed to these illnesses. In addition, changes in eating habits have influenced health, especially among the working women population.

The major market players in the Global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) are Bayer, Perrigo, J & J, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Effik, Teva, Sanofi, Cisen Pharmaceutical, Kingyork Group, Janssen, Actavis, Tianjin Kingyork Group, Tianjin Pacific Pharmaceutical, Lunan Pharmaceutical, Viamet Pharmaceuticals, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

