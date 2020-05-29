The Global Mobile Engagement Market was valued at USD 2.53 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 73.30 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.36% from 2017 to 2025.

Mobile engagement is the act of engaging a user through messaging channels on mobile devices Ã¢â‚¬â€œ smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and other wearables Ã¢â‚¬â€œ with experiences both inside and outside of apps. Companies use mobile engagement to deliver positive brand experiences, to support their business goals such as revenue and audience expansion, to communicate business transactions, and to build valuable long-term relationships with customers.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Development of IT and Digital Services increased connectivity with consumers in travel and hospitality sector

1.2 Growing use of social media platform enhancing mobile engagement

1.3 Rising focus towards mobile first strategy

1.4 Growing use of mobile device application

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues with monetizing mobile apps

2.2 High initial setup cost

2.3 Concerns related to data privacy

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mobile Engagement Market is segmented on the solution, organization size, vertical, and region.

1. Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Organizations

2. By Solution:

2.1 App/ Web Content

2.2 SMS and MMS

2.3 In-App Messaging

2.4 Push Notifications

2.5 E-mails

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Media and Entertainment

3.2 IT and Telecom

3.3 Travel and Hospitality

3.4 Retail

3.5 Financial Services

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oracle

2. IBM Corporation

3. Urban Airship

4. Adobe Systems

5. Appboy

6. Salesforce

7. Vibes

8. Swrve

9. Localytics

10. Marketo

11. Selligent

12. Tapjoy

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Mobile Engagement Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

