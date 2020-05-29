According to BlueWeave Consulting the global AI in Healthcare market is estimated to reach US$ 37.9 Billion by 2026 with a growing CAGR of 52.3 % during the forecast period 2020- 2026. Several factors driving growth are the increasing need to reduce healthcare costs, rising importance of big data in healthcare, increased acceptance of precision medicine and raising hardware costs. Increasing applicability of AI-based software in medical care and growing investment in venture capital can also be attributed to the surge in demand for this technology. For example, Care Predict, Inc. is using AI technology to track changes in behavioral patterns and activity to predict health issues early.

Request to get the report sample pages at : https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/ai-in-healthcare-market-bwc19396/report-sample

Increasing number of cross-industry partnerships are expected to boost the healthcare sector’s adoption of AI, which is further responsible for its lucrative growth rate. GNS Healthcare entered into a cross-industry partnership with Alliance and Amgen in September 2018 to conduct oncology clinical trials. The goal of the collaboration was to use data from clinical trials and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify factors that improve treatment responses in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

AI adoption in healthcare is increasing, with an increased focus on improving patient care quality through the use of artificial intelligence in various aspects of healthcare services, such as virtual assistants & surgeries. The AI-based technologies, such as clinical decision support systems & voice recognition software, help streamline hospital workflow procedures, and optimize medical care, thus improving patient experience. Incorporating AI into healthcare has multiple advantages for both patients and healthcare providers. AI, such as, allows personalized treatment, based on health conditions and past medical history. In addition, AI-based software can be used for continuous health monitoring, which in effect can ensure prompt care & treatment and may ultimately decrease hospital stay. On the other side, medical practitioners ‘ unwillingness to adopt new technology, a drastic lack of predetermined and uniform regulatory guidelines, a shortage of curated health care data and data privacy issues impede the market’s potential to attain higher grounds.

AI-enabled bots are an AI program that patients can communicate with on a website or by telephone via a chat window. Applications such as scheduling appointments; reviewing insurance coverage parameters; quick access to information on drug interactions and side effects; collecting up-to-date information on patient medications, health care staff and recent procedures; designing special diet strategies for nutritional limited patients; and contacting discharged patients to follow up on treatment plans and ads. Such technologies are expected to lead the growth of hospital and inpatient care systems. Furthermore, the growing need for accurate & early diagnosis of chronic diseases and disorders further supports this market’s growth. Nevertheless, the reluctance to implement AI technologies among end-users, lack of trust and potential risks associated with AI in the healthcare sector somewhat restrict the growth of this market.

Application for patient management to see significant growth in the market with significant pace in coming years as successful patient management is one of the most important needs for hospital facilities. Several studies have shown how important patient participation is in improving health outcomes. Lack of such participation contributed greatly to preventable deaths. Smart wearables also play a crucial role in transforming the current healthcare sector. Consumers are also becoming more aware of wearables, and many consumers today believe that wearing a smart device that monitors their vitalities will lead to increased average life expectancy.

Request to get the report description pages at : https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/ai-in-healthcare-market-bwc19396/

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide artificial intelligence in healthcare industry. However, the companies that hold the majority share of artificial intelligence in healthcare market are NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Siemens Healthineer, General Electric (GE) Company, Medtronic, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Koninklijke Philips, Johnson & Johnson Services, Butterfly Network, Welltok, Inc., Micron Technology and Other Prominent Players.

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826