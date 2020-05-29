Small-Scale LNG Market: What are the Future Growth Opportunities? Top Vendors Linde plc, Wärtsilä, Honeywell International Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ENGIE, Gazprom

Small-Scale LNG Market research report gives methodical idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. The report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Moreover, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Chemical and Materials industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. Additionally, businesses can make out the response of the consumers to an already existing product in the market.

Global Small-Scale LNG Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 49.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for the LNG is the major factor for the growth of this market.



The small scale LNG is especially used for the places where there is less production of LNG and they also don’t require large plants. They usually use tanker, ships and trucks. These small LNG has production capacity of 500000 TPY and are usually used where there is requirement of LNG by the consumers. Increasing demand of LNG in marine and heavy transport is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Small-Scale LNG Market

By Type:

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

By Application:

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Marine Transport

Industrial & Power

Utilities

Residential

By Modes of Supply:

Trucks

Trans- Shipment and Bunkering

Captive Consumption through Pipeline & Rail

By Infrastructure:

Truck Fuelling Stations

Bunkering Vessels

Bunker Barge

Bunkering Terminals

Storage Hubs

LNG Storage

Regas Facilities

Truck-To-Ship Bunkering

LNG Trailers

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in small- scale LNG market are Linde plc, Wärtsilä, Honeywell International Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ENGIE, Gazprom, Sofregaz Company, Dresser-Rand, , Excelerate Energy. L. P., Cryostar, Equinor ASA, PT Pertamina(Persero), Eni, Total, Gasum Oy, Kunlun Energy Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, BP p.l.c.

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report:

Small-scale LNG market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Small-Scale LNG Market Development:

In May 2019, Pivotal LNG and NorthStar Midstream announced the operation of their JAX LNG facility. This plant is small- scale LNG facility which is specially designed for truck loading and marine and is suitable for other industries such as power generation, rail, commercial, drilling and others. This new plant has the ability to produce 120,000 gallons of LNG in a day and can store around 2 million gallons of LNG.

