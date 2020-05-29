Construction Chemicals Market report unearths the general market conditions, trends, preferences, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis and many other parameters that help drive business into the right direction. Construction Chemicals Market research report explains everything in detail that serves the business purpose and gives a competitive advantage. These parameters range from industry outlook, currency and pricing, value chain analysis, market overview, premium insights, key insights to the company profile of the key market players. Thus, the task of producing and managing marketing of goods and services is simplified and made effective with this market research report.

“Construction chemicals market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 82.15 Billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6.40%for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.”

Increment in the demand of premix admixtures before utilizing it for construction purpose is propelling the business growth of construction chemicals market. Developing economies are catering a potential growth opportunity for the construction chemicals market which is the potential driving parameter for business to flourish on global level. Unending rate of urbanization requires an infrastructure developing with the same pace, this overall uplift in the construction industry is throttling the construction chemicals market exponentially.

3M

Arkema

Ashland

BASF SE

Bolton Group

Cementaid International Ltd.

CHRYSO SAS

CICO Group

Conmix Ltd

Fosroc, Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Franklin International.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

LafargeHolcim

MAPEI S.p.A.

MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co.

Nouryon

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Global Construction Chemicals Market By Product (Concrete Admixture, Surface Treatment, Repair and Rehabilitation, Protective Coatings, Industrial Flooring, Waterproofing, Adhesives, Sealants, Grout and Anchor, Cement Grinding Aids)

End User (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Residential, Public Space)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

