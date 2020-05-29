Composites Market is a professional and in depth market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis of Chemical and Materials industry. It shows that the rise in market value is generally attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications. The Composites Market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame. The competitive landscape section of the Composites Market report brings into light a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players.

Composites market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 165.44 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 7.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Composites market report analyses the growth due to factor such as surging usage of composites in commercial aircraft.

Increasing demand of lightweight materials and fuel efficient vehicles in transportation industry, rising usage of carbon fiber in wind blades, surging applications from construction and infrastructure appliances, increasing demand of glass fiber-reinforced composite pipes in sewage and water management are some of the factors which will enhance the growth of the composites market in the forecast period. On the other hand, rising applications from emerging economies, adoption of natural composites, less cost of carbon fiber and rising awareness due to strict government regulations will further create new opportunities for the growth of composites market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Composites Market By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Natural Fiber Composites, Others)

Resin Type (Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites)

Manufacturing Process (Lay-Up Process, Filament Winding Process, Injection Molding Process, Pultrusion Process, Compression Molding Process, Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) Process, Others)

End-Use Industry (Transportation, Aerospace & Defence, Wind Energy, Construction & Infrastructure, Pipe & Tank, Marine, Electrical & Electronics, Others)

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc

TEIJIN LIMITED

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon

Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

Huntsman International LLC

Solvay

Hexion

Weyerhaeuser Company

Jushi Group (HK) Sinosia Composite Materials Co., Ltd

BASF SE

Gurit, DowAksa

Renegade Materials Corporation

KINECO – KAMAN

Henkel Corporation

UPM

The countries covered in the composites market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

