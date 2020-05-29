Exclusive Research Report on Predictive Maintenance Market, Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast

Predictive maintenance (PdM) is a process for monitoring equipment during operation with the purpose of identifying any deterioration, allowing maintenance to be planned and reducing the operational costs. In this, data about previous breakdowns is used to model when failures are likely to occur and arbitrate at the same time as sensors detect the same conditions. PdM techniques are used to identify the time the in-service equipment requires maintenance to avoid expensive operational disruptions caused due to equipment failures. Increase in adoption of industry 4.0, booming manufacturing industry are driving the demand for predictive maintenance solutions.

Some of the key players of Predictive Maintenance Market:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., PTC Inc., Software AG, SAS Institute Inc., Engineering Consultants Group, Inc., Expert Microsystems, Inc., SparkCognition, C3.ai, Inc., Uptake Technologies Inc., Fiix Inc., Operational Excellence (Opex) Group Ltd, TIBCO Software Inc., Asystom and Sigma Industrial Precision.

Segmentation by Component:

– Solution

– Service

Segmentation by Deployment:

– Cloud

– On-premise

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Predictive Maintenance market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Predictive Maintenance market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

