Neuromorphic Computing Market Emerging Trends, Strong Application Scope, Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors: Global Neuromorphic Computing Market

Some of the major players operating in global neuromorphic computing market are Hewlett-Packard, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, HRL Laboratories, Vicarious FPC, Inc., Numenta, Inc., CEA-Leti, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Brain Corporation, General Vision Inc., Knowm Inc., and Applied Brain Research Inc., among others.

This report studies Global Neuromorphic Computing Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Market Definition: Global Neuromorphic Computing Market

Neuromorphic computing or neuromorphic engineering is the usage of large integration systems that comprises of the analog circuits allowing the replication of neuro-biological behaviors that exist in a human’s nervous system. The neuromorphic computing systems are automatic according to the brain inspiring devices, which are capable for low energy and high speed simulations of synaptic plasticity with spiking neural networks.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

New Ways of Computation Possible Due to the End of Moore’s Law

Need for Better Performing ICs

Absence of R&D and Investments

Developing Applications Pertaining to Automation

Acceptance of Neuromorphic Computing

Conducts Overall Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Offering (Hardware, Software), Applications (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining), Industry (Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Medical, Automotive, Industrial, Others), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Neuromorphic Computing Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Market Segmentation: Global Neuromorphic Computing Market

By offering the global neuromorphic computing market is segmented into hardware, and software.

By application the global neuromorphic computing market is segmented into image recognition, signal recognition, and data mining.

By industry the global neuromorphic computing market is segmented into aerospace & defense, it & telecom, medical, automotive, industrial, and others.

On the basis of geography, global neuromorphic computing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Neuromorphic Computing Market

The global neuromorphic computing market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

