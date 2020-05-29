Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners can refer this market research report to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the market trends, researchers have made a careful effort to analyse and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, this industry research report helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively. This global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market analysis report provides a unique insight into the ICT industry over the forecasted period.

MARKET DEFINITION:GLOBAL ENERGY RECOVERY VENTILATOR MARKET

Energy recovery ventilator is the process of energy recovery and is considered to be the important component in an HVAC system as for the improvement in the indoor air quality. It fits in the cold climate atmosphere, in homes where there is no abundance season moisture in the warmth and additionally for homes situated in warmer climates where the outside humidity level is high. Major Market Drivers:

Rising importance of indoor air quality and its benefit

Numerous innovations in energy recovery ventilator and product differentiation

Growth of Green Buildings

Increase in the Need for Energy Consumption reduction

Market Restraint:

High installation and in maintenance costs

Lack of awareness

MARKET SEGMENTATION:GLOBAL ENERGY RECOVERY VENTILATOR MARKET

On the basis of technology type, the global energy recovery ventilator market is segmented into heat pipe heat exchanger, run-around coil, plate heat exchanger, rotary heat exchanger and others.

On the basis of application, the global energy recovery ventilator market is segmented into residential, industrial, commercial and others.

On the basis of geography, the global energy recovery ventilator market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: GLOBAL ENERGY RECOVERY VENTILATOR MARKET

The global energy recovery ventilator market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Some of the major players in global energy recovery ventilator market are FUJITSU GENERAL, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics, Munters, HEATEX AB, Johnson Controls, Daikin, Greenheck Fan Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, Ostberg Group¸ Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Ltd., Airxchange, Paschal Heat, Air & Geothermal, Reznor Manufacturing Company, Ruskin Rooftop Systems, Renewaire, Zehnder America, Lennox International and Loren Cook Company among others.