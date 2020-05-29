ClearPeople attains top tier Microsoft “Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization”

Gold Partners who demonstrate deep knowledge in a specific area

LONDON: ClearPeople is delighted to announce that they are the first UK partner to have attained the top tier Microsoft “Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization”. This Microsoft specialization is reserved for Gold Partners who demonstrate deep knowledge in a specific area and where Microsoft – through the vetting and selection process – assures our existing and potential customers that the Partner meets the highest standards for service delivery and support.

“We are proud to attain this new advanced Microsoft specialization. It has already been a benefit to our clients and prospective clients. For any of them that are planning to migrate to Microsoft Office 365 being able to choose a trusted and vetted partner is an important part of their process.”

Gabriel Karawani, Co-Founder, ClearPeople.

The Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization focuses in particular on Partners who are able to demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success driving Microsoft 365 adoption and organizational change by providing adoption and change management services.

According to Prosci® 2018 Benchmarking data (data from 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017), customers are six times more likely to meet or exceed business objectives with effective change management. For our team here at ClearPeople it is therefore an obvious area where we feel we can help our customers realise desired outcomes by focusing on the key success factor of making end users adopt new digital tools and services and embrace the related behavioural changes.

The specialization is according to Microsoft “available only to partners who meet additional, stringent requirements”. Microsoft further states: “Eligible partners must meet the highest standards for service delivery and support”.

About ClearPeople: ClearPeople provides software and services for the modern digital workplace. Our unique history has enabled us to develop Atlas, the people-first digital workspace solution that is tightly integrated with Office 365 tools like Teams, SharePoint and Yammer. Knowledge, communication and collaboration are beautifully brought together in one place, enabling people to find and share information, accelerate the adoption of new processes and vastly increases employee collaboration and knowledge sharing. We are proud to be recognised by Microsoft as a key UK partner with an ever-increasing number of Gold competencies.

