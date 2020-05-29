The New Report “Data Science Platform Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Data science platform is a framework that governs the lifecycle of any data science project, which employs techniques and theories drawn from various fields such as mathematics, statistics, information science, etc. The advancement of big data technology and a realization of the importance of collecting and using data for decision making are anticipated to drive the data science platform market growth during the forecast period. However, high investment costs, data privacy & security, and reliability issues observed by the employees are projected to hamper the data science platform market growth.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Rapid Miner, Dataiku SAS, Alteryx, Fair Issac Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Data Science Platform market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro Data Science Platform economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Data Science Platform market segments and regions.

BY TYPE

Solutions

Services

BY END USER

BFSI

Telecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Data Science Platform industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all Data Science Platform inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry Data Science Platform wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

