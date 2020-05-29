Prepaid cards are widely used across various industry verticals such as corporate institutions, retailers, government, and financial institutions. Presently, factors such as increase in awareness & ease of access and surge in the number of internet users & booming e-commerce industry drive the market growth. Moreover, growth in unbanked and underbanked population and emergence of new applications are expected to present lucrative opportunities to market players.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Prepaid Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Prepaid Cards Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 119 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Green Dot Corporation

• NetSpend Holdings

• H&R Block

• American Express Company

• JPMorgan Chase & Co.

• PayPal Holdings

• BBVA Compass Bancshares

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Single-Purpose Prepaid Card

• Multi-Purpose Prepaid Card

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• General-Purpose Reloadable Card

• Gift Card

• Government Benefits/Disbursement Card

• Incentive/Payroll Card

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Prepaid Cards market.

Chapter 1: Describe Prepaid Cards Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS), with sales, revenue, and price of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Prepaid Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Prepaid Cards sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

