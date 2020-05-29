Nuclear Decommissioning Market 2020 Detailed Analysis on Industry and Key Players (Areva, Bechtel, Babcock International Group, Studsvik, URS Corp, Westinghouse Electric, Aecom and CH2M)|Forecast 2025

Global Nuclear Decommissioning Industry 2020 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the Nuclear Decommissioning Market for the period 2020–2025. It provides complete overview of market size, share, growth, trends, industry chain structure, top manufacturers Nuclear Decommissioning market dynamics and competitive scenario.

Nuclear decommissioning is the process whereby a nuclear facility is dismantled to the point that it no longer requires measures for radiation protection.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nuclear Decommissioning in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Decommissioning is an administrative and technical process. It includes clean-up of radioactive materials and progressive demolition of the facility. Once a facility is fully decommissioned, no radiological danger should persist. The costs of decommissioning are generally spread over the lifetime of a facility and saved in a decommissioning fund. After a facility has been completely decommissioned, it is released from regulatory control and the plant licensee is no longer responsible for its nuclear safety.

Decommissioning may proceed all the way to “greenfield” status..

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Areva

• Bechtel

• Babcock International Group

• Studsvik

• URS Corp

• Westinghouse Electric

• Aecom

• CH2M

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Immediate Dismantling

• Deferred Dismantling

• Entombment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Commercial Power Reactors

• Prototype Power Reactors

• Research Reactors

