The automotive telematics system is a device that deals with sending, receiving, and storing information regarding the vehicle and other parameters. The telematics system collects information from different on-board sensors, such as speed sensors, braking system, ADAS, airbags, transmission control system, and many other systems.

This report focuses on the Automotive Aftermarket Telematics in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The worldwide market for Automotive Aftermarket Telematics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 29.1% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Delphi

• Geotab

• Intel Corporation

• TomTom International

• Verizon Telematics

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Plug and Play Telematics

• Hardwired Install Telematics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles

Chapter 1: Describe Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Aftermarket Telematics, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Aftermarket Telematics, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Aftermarket Telematics, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automotive Aftermarket Telematics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automotive Aftermarket Telematics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

