Hyperscale Data Centers Market 2020 Industry Analysis focusing on Companies Analysis-Cisco Systems, NVIDIA Corporation, Lenovo, Cavium, Quanta Computer, Broadcom and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hyperscale computing is the ability of architecture to scale as increased demand is placed on the system. This requires the ability to seamlessly add compute, memory, networking, and storage resources to a given node or set of nodes that make up a larger distributed computing environment.

Hyperscale data center, is the trend started by companies like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft, is supposed to be the model of efficiency.

Hyperscale data center can be explained as large-scale data centers that are architected for a homogeneous scale-out greenfield application portfolio using high-density, increasingly disaggregated, and power-optimized structures.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Cisco Systems

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Lenovo

• Cavium

• Quanta Computer

• Broadcom

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Dielectric Breakdown Voltage

• Large data centers

• Small and medium-sized data centers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Colocation Providers

• Cloud Providers

• Enterprises

