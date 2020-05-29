X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.

This report focuses on the Industrial Computed Tomography in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• GE Measurement & Control

• Yxlon International

• ZEISS

• Nikon Metrology

• North Star Imaging

• Chongqing Zhence

• Omron

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• High Energy Industrial CT

• Low Energy Industrial CT

• Mini-Focus Industrial CT

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Electronics

• Casting

• Others

