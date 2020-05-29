Food Traceability Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trend, Technology, Key Players (Honeywell, Intelex Technologies, SAP, Bcfooderp, Trimble, Food Decision Software, JustFoodERP, IBM, Intact, Mass Group) and Research Report 2025

Food Traceability Market studies tracing any food feed, food-producing animal or substance that will be used for consumption, through all stages of production, processing and distribution to identify and address risks and protect public health. Food traceability is a way of responding to potential risks that can arise in food and feed, to ensure that all food products are safe for citizens to eat.

The food traceability industry has got a great development in the past five years. In 2015, the total market size was 7813.38 million dollars. The growth rate is approximately 9% in the last five years.

Food traceability system, which is widely used, has proved to be very useful in tracing the food and protecting the health.

Considering the development of downstream industry and public awareness of the food safety, we estimate that the growth food traceability market size will continue to grow in the next five years with a 11% compound average growth rate to 2020.

The worldwide market for Food Traceability is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Food Traceability in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Food Traceability Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Honeywell

• Intelex Technologies

• SAP

• Bcfooderp

• Trimble

• Food Decision Software

• JustFoodERP

• IBM

• Intact

• Mass Group

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Meat Traceability System

• Vegetable and Fruit Traceability System

• Milk Food Traceability System

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Government Department

• Food Suppliers

• Retailers

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Food Traceability Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Food Traceability Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Food Traceability, with sales, revenue, and price of Food Traceability, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Food Traceability, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Food Traceability market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Food Traceability sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

