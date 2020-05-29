Sinus Dilation Devices Market 2020 Industry Types, Emerging Trend, Size, Key Players (Acclarent, Entellus Medical, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, SinuSys Corporation) and Forecast Research Report 2025

inus Dilation Devices Market studies more prevalent than heart disease and asthma and has a greater impact on patients’ quality of life than chronic back pain or congestive heart failure. The majority of patients with chronic sinusitis are treated with oral antibiotics and/or nasal steroids, which can increase the risk of antibiotic resistance and cause unwanted side effects such as epistaxis (nose bleeds), nasal ulcers, and nasal and oral infections.

The classification of Sinus Dilation Devices includes Balloon Sinus Dilation and No-Balloon Sinus Dilation. The proportion of Balloon Sinus Dilation in 2016 is about 97%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

The classification of Sinus Dilation Devices includes Balloon Sinus Dilation and No-Balloon Sinus Dilation. The proportion of Balloon Sinus Dilation in 2016 is about 97%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Sinus Dilation Devices is widely used in Physician’s Office and Operating Room. The most proportion of Sinus Dilation Devices is Operating Room, and the proportion in 2016 is 51%. The trend of Operating Room is in decrease trend.

North America is the largest supplier of Sinus Dilation Devices, with a production market share nearly 96% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 85% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. Acclarent, Entellus Medical, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew are the leaders of the industry.

The most effective treatments are Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and balloon dilation at high pressures, which are known to cause significant patient discomfort and are conducted in a surgical suite under general anesthesia or IV sedation.

The worldwide market for Sinus Dilation Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2024, from 340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sinus Dilation Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sinus Dilation Devices Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Acclarent

• Entellus Medical

• Medtronic

• Smith & Nephew,

• SinuSys Corporation

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Balloon Sinus Dilation

• No-Balloon Sinus Dilation

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Physician’s Office

• Operating Room

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Sinus Dilation Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Sinus Dilation Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Sinus Dilation Devices, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sinus Dilation Devices, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Sinus Dilation Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Sinus Dilation Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

