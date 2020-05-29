Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Network Packet Broker Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., CPACKET NETWORKS, Niagara Networks, Profitap HQ B.V., CGS Tower Networks, Datacom Systems INC, 5FeetNetworks Oy and More.

Global network packet broker market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9 % in the forecast period to 2026.

NETSCOUT, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, Gigamon, APCON, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Network Critical, Corvil, Microtel Innovation S.r.l, Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., CPACKET NETWORKS, Niagara Networks, Profitap HQ B.V., CGS Tower Networks, Datacom Systems INC, 5FeetNetworks Oy, Cisco and ECI Telecom among others.

Product Launches

In March 2019, Arista Networks, Inc. launched new and disruptive Arista 7360X Series which doubles the system density while decreasing energy and cost. It offers customization, scale, efficiency and choice on effectiveness which simplifies the designs of a cloud network. Arista and Facebook engineering teams came together in the development of the system and enable complete management with the control aircraft via FBOSS (Facebook Open Switches Software). This enhances the product portfolio of the company in the market.

In December 2018, BIG SWITCH NETWORKS, INC. launched Big Switch cloud fabric on AWS for network packet broker. This helps in utilizing its software-defined hybrid cloud networking devices due to its granular control over a virtual network. Also this helps the company to expand its business on public clouds places by targeting competitors on hybrid cloud market.

In November 2018, DATACOM had launched a very compact 10G Network Packet Brokers. The network packet broker of VERSAstream family is an optimal solution to expensive high-density chassis systems. Also, the products from VERSAstream are featured with 4 to 8 any-to-any ports, thereby ensuring reduced tool subscription risk. The launch of this product has strengthened the product portfolio of the overall company.

Market Segmentation

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

