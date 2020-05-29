Global Nanoparticles Market report has an assessment of the factors influencing the supply and demand of the related products and services, and challenges reckoned by market players. It has projected strong upcoming growth of the market. The Nanoparticles Market research report combines secondary research which includes reference to different statistical databases, related patent and regulatory bibliography and a number of internal and external proprietary information. The report starts with a market outlook together with the data integration and capabilities study with the appropriate findings. With the help of key information and market insights from technical and marketing experts, this market report offers an objective estimation of the Nanoparticles market.

Market Analysis: Global Nanoparticles Market

The Global Nanoparticles Market is expected to reach USD 118.05 billion by 2025, from USD 77.80 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Nanoparticles Market

Some of the major players operating in the Nanoparticles Market are – Malvern Instruments Ltd (A Subsidiary of Spectris PLC), Horiba, Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Abraxis Biosciences Inc., Novartis International AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Amgen, Inc., and Nano Interface Technology, Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Bruker Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Jeol Ltd, Microtrac, Inc. (An Affiliate of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.), TSI Incorporated, Wyatt Technology Corporation among others.

Market Definition: Global Nanoparticles Market

A nanoparticle can be termed as an individual molecule which behaves as a whole unit in terms of its transport and properties. The particle size of nanoparticles varies from 1 to 100 nanometers. They are further classified according to diameter in ultrafine particles (between 1 and 100 nanometers in size), fine particles (between 100 and 2,500 nanometers) and coarse particles (2,500 and 10,000 nanometers). The crystals with nano particle size are called as nanocrystals. The nanoparticle research is presently the most studied branch of science as it has various uses in different fields. The nanoparticle has a bridge between bulk materials and atomic or molecular structures which explains one of the reasons why they are of great scientific interest. There are different ways in which synthesis of nanoparticles can be done such as attrition, pyrolysis and hydrothermal synthesis. Many properties of nanoparticles are based on surface coating. These properties include notably stability, solubility and targeting. Nanoparticles have a very high surface area to volume ratio and unexpected visible properties because they are small enough to confine their electrons and produce quantum effects. The nanoparticles have their application in various industries such as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, medical device and others. According to an article published by The European Commission, it has been estimated that this sector would be worth in excess of USD 1 trillion and is considered to be growing. Many of the top firms such as Danaher Corporation, Abraxis Biosciences Inc. have developed various products from the nanoparticle.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising focus on nanotechnology research.

Continuous advancements in nanoparticle analysis technologies.

Increasing government spending on pharmaceutical R&D in emerging nations.

Funding sources increase the purchasing power of major research institutions.

Measurement of a wider size range of nanoparticles

Global reach of market players

High cost of nanoparticle analysis instruments

Market Segmentation: Global Nanoparticles Market

The global nanoparticles market is segmented based on technology, type of analysis, end-user and geographical segments.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into dynamic light scattering, laser diffraction, nanoparticle tracking analysis, resonant mass measurement, x-ray diffraction, microscopy and other technologies. The microscopy segment is sub segmented into transmission electron microscopy, scanning electron microscopy, atomic force microscopy.

On the basis of type of analysis, the market is classified into particle size analysis, particle concentration analysis, zeta potential analysis, molecular structure analysis, particle shape analysis, molecular weight analysis, flow property analysis.

On the basis of end-user of analysis, the market is classified into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutions, public and private research institutions, medical device companies.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Nanoparticles Market

The global nanoparticles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nanoparticles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

