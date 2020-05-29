Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market report has an assessment of the factors influencing the supply and demand of the related products and services, and challenges reckoned by market players. It has projected strong upcoming growth of the market. The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market research report combines secondary research which includes reference to different statistical databases, related patent and regulatory bibliography and a number of internal and external proprietary information. The report starts with a market outlook together with the data integration and capabilities study with the appropriate findings. With the help of key information and market insights from technical and marketing experts, this market report offers an objective estimation of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-market&rp

This all-inclusive Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market report sheds light on each region, market size in terms of USD Mn for every individual segment and their sub-segment for the period from 2020 to 2026, considering the macro and micro situation factors. The document gives a brief introduction to the research report outlook, TOC, list of tables and figures & an outlook to key players of the market comprising key regions. An extensive summary of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market has prominent market that includes several major market leaders in the report. The report necessitates an in-depth analysis pertaining to the product manufactured by the vendors combining with the product application range.

Market Analysis: Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market

Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market is expected to reach USD 321.27 million by 2025, from USD 254.6 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market

Some of the major players operating in the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market are AirBoss Rubber Compounding, Atlantic Gasket Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Lanxess, Omnova Solutions Inc, Zeon Chemicals L.P, Synthos, Adventa Bhd, Kumho Petrochemical, JSR Corporation, Sibur Holding, Versalis S.p.A. and among others and others.

Get Full TOC, Tables and Figures of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-market&rp

Market Definition: Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market

Nitrile rubber also known as nitrile-butadiene rubber which is oil resistant synthetic rubber produced from polymerization of acrylonitrile and butadiene. During polymerization of nitrile-butadiene rubber fillers are used like carbon black. Plasticizers are used specially for the products used in oil and gas industry. So on the requirement basis different adducts are used during manufacturing. Nitrile rubber is mostly used where high oil resistance. The main advantage of nitrile butadiene rubber is that it is highly resistant to petroleum oils, mineral oils, vegetable oils, abrasion, many acids and water. Buna N and Perbunan Nitrile are two different type of as nitrile-butadiene rubber which are preferred for oil resistance. In 2015, Sinopec successfully completed the acquisition of Sibur. Through this acquisition Sibur became the top most company in rubber production in Russia. As NBR have very broad application like in automobile sector, gaskets, seals, diaphragms, gasoline hoses, liners and tubing manufacturing.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for NBR Gloves

Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry

Availability of Substitute Materials

Restrictions on Use of Phthalates in NBR Formulations and Other Environmental Regulations on Rubber Manufacturing

Increase in growth in automobile industry

Market Segmentation: Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market

The global nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market is based on type of product, application, end users and geography.

based on type of product, global nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR),market is classified into hoses, belts, cables, molded & extruded products, seals & O-rings, rubber compounds, adhesives & sealants, gloves, foamed products and others.

Based on application, the global nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market segment is further segmented into O-rings & seals, hoses, belts & cables, molded & extruded products, adhesives & sealants, gloves and others.

On the basis of end users, the global nitrile butadiene rubber market is classified into automotive & transportation, industrial , oil & gas, mining & metallurgy, construction , medical and others .

based on geography, the global sodium silicate market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market

The global nitrile butadiene rubber market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nitrile butadiene rubber market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-market&rp

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]