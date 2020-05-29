Global Ortho-Xylene Market report has an assessment of the factors influencing the supply and demand of the related products and services, and challenges reckoned by market players. It has projected strong upcoming growth of the market. The Ortho-Xylene Market research report combines secondary research which includes reference to different statistical databases, related patent and regulatory bibliography and a number of internal and external proprietary information. The report starts with a market outlook together with the data integration and capabilities study with the appropriate findings. With the help of key information and market insights from technical and marketing experts, this market report offers an objective estimation of the Ortho-Xylene market.
Market Analysis: Global Ortho-Xylene Market
Global ortho-xylene market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increase in the use of plasticizers in automobile and construction industries, rise in use of ortho-xylene in solvent-based paints and increase in demand for PVC production as an intermediate
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ortho-xylene market are Braskem, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp, Reliance Industries Limited, , Exxon Mobil Corporation, Flint Hills Resources, SK Global chemical Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Puritan Products, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, MP Biomedicals, Nutan Chemicals, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Doe & Ingalls , , Sonoco Products Company, Total, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd, Cepsa and others
Market Definition: Global Ortho-Xylene Market
Ortho-Xylene is an organic chemical compound which has a central benzene ring attached with two adjacent methyl group. Ortho-Xylene is colourless and oily flammable liquid compound. Ortho-Xylene has wide applications in automobile and construction sector as it used for the production of plasticizers. Other than this, o-xylene acts as an intermediate for the PVC production. Further, ortho-xylene is used in the production of phthalonitrile.
Ortho-Xylene Market Drivers:
- Increase in the use of plasticizers in automobile and construction industries might act as a catalyst for the market growth
- Rise in use of ortho-xylene in solvent-based paints would enhance the growth
- Increase in demand for PVC production as an intermediate can accelerate the market
- Rise in the use of ortho-xylene in alkyd resins which is utilized in coating industry has driven the market
Ortho-Xylene Market Restraints:
- Health related issues caused by the inhalation of ortho-xylene can hamper the growth of the market
- Highly explosive and hazardous when reacts with any oxidants can hinder the market growth
- Fluctuations in the process of raw material might restrict the market growth
Segmentation: Global Ortho-Xylene Market
Ortho-Xylene Market : By Type
- Ortho-Xylene
- Meta-Xylene
- Para-Xylene
Ortho-Xylene Market : By Refinery Process
- Pyrolysis Gasoline
- Toluene Disproportionation
- Reformate
Ortho-Xylene Market : By Application
- Phthalic Anhydride
- Bactericides
- Soybean Herbicides
- Lube Oil Additives
- Other Applications
Ortho-Xylene Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Development in the Market:
- In August 2017, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd completed the acquisition of Jurong Aromatics Corporation Pte Ltd plant. With this acquisition, Exxonmobil aimed to increase its production in Singapore which would further assist the firm in strengthening both of its sites with logistical and operational synergies
Competitive Analysis:
Global ortho-xylene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ortho-xylene market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Ortho-Xylene Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
