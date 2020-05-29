Global Olefins Market report has an assessment of the factors influencing the supply and demand of the related products and services, and challenges reckoned by market players. It has projected strong upcoming growth of the market. The Olefins Market research report combines secondary research which includes reference to different statistical databases, related patent and regulatory bibliography and a number of internal and external proprietary information. The report starts with a market outlook together with the data integration and capabilities study with the appropriate findings. With the help of key information and market insights from technical and marketing experts, this market report offers an objective estimation of the Olefins market.

Market Analysis: Global Olefins Market

Global Olefins Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the adoption of innovative production methods and advancements in technologies.

Key Market Competitors:

Exxon Mobil Corporation; INEOS AG; Royal Dutch Shell; National Petrochemical Company; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation; SABIC; DowDuPont; Total; NOVA Chemicals Corporation; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Sasol; Evonik Industries AG; Qatar Chemical Company Ltd; PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim”; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.; Petro Rabigh; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Jam Petrochemical Company; TPC Group; Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. are few of the major competitors currently present in the Olefins Market.

Market Definition: Global Olefins Market

Olefins are chemical compounds that are used as a manufacturing component for various other chemical components. The productions of these compounds are based on the crude oil, naphtha or natural gases. These consist of hydrogen and carbon atoms in the molecular structure are used widely in the production of plastic products.

Olefins Market Drivers:

Growth in demand from the plastics industry for PAO-based plastic products; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing innovations and advancements in the production methods resulting in enhanced efficiency of production process and enhanced product offering; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Olefins Market Restraint:

Vulnerable and fluctuating prices of raw materials for the manufacturing of olefins are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Olefins Market

Olefins Market : By Type

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Butylene

Others

Olefins Market : By Applications

Olefin Glycols

Olefin Oxides

Ethylbenzene

Polyolefins

Cumene

Olefins Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. announced that they had completed the acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc. This acquisition will help LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. significantly increase the production capacity of olefins and expand the product offerings for both the organizations.

In July 2017, NOVA Chemicals Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of William Partners LP’s share in the olefins plant situated in Louisiana, United States as well as the share in Ethylene Trading Hub situated in Texas, United States. This acquisition will help the company in entering and providing solutions to the American region.

Competitive Analysis:

Global olefins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of olefins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

