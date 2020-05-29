Global Phenolic Resins Market report has an assessment of the factors influencing the supply and demand of the related products and services, and challenges reckoned by market players. It has projected strong upcoming growth of the market. The Phenolic Resins Market research report combines secondary research which includes reference to different statistical databases, related patent and regulatory bibliography and a number of internal and external proprietary information. The report starts with a market outlook together with the data integration and capabilities study with the appropriate findings. With the help of key information and market insights from technical and marketing experts, this market report offers an objective estimation of the Phenolic Resins market.

This all-inclusive Phenolic Resins Market report sheds light on each region, market size in terms of USD Mn for every individual segment and their sub-segment for the period from 2020 to 2026, considering the macro and micro situation factors. The document gives a brief introduction to the research report outlook, TOC, list of tables and figures & an outlook to key players of the market comprising key regions. An extensive summary of the Phenolic Resins Market has prominent market that includes several major market leaders in the report. The report necessitates an in-depth analysis pertaining to the product manufactured by the vendors combining with the product application range.

Market Analysis: Global Phenolic Resins Market

Global phenolic resins market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 16.9 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to rising demand for plastics which provides strength, high thermal resistance and fire-resistant properties.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global phenolic resins market are Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Hexion, BASF SE, SBHPP, Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd., SI Group, Inc., LERG SA., Shengquan Group, UCP Chemicals AG, Tongcheng-Elong, SHANDONG LAIWU RUNDA NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., Plenco, Metadynea International, Kolon Industries Inc., Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, Chang Chun Group among others.

Market Definition: Global Phenolic Resins Market

Phenolic resins, also known as phenol–formaldehyde resins are synthetic polymers which are produced from the reaction of phenol or substituted phenol with formaldehyde at high temperatures. They are hugely applicable in wood adhesives, molding compounds, and laminates. The resins provide the properties of excellent flame-retardant, showcase high tensile strength, high heat resistance and low toxicity.

Phenolic Resins Market Drivers:

Growing volatility in the production of phenolic resins is propelling the market growth

Growing demand from the construction and transportation industries is expected to further boost the market growth

Rising application of phenolic resins in nanotechnology acts as a market driver

Increasing demand of phenolic resins for decorative as well as industrial laminated is propelling the market growth

Phenolic Resins Market Restraints:

Volatility in crude oil prices is restricting the growth of this market

Environmental regulations regarding formaldehyde emissions also hampers the market growth

Huge investments are required to modify production processes which can also restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Phenolic Resins Market

Phenolic Resins Market : By Product

Novolac

Resole

Modified

Phenolic Resins Market : By Application

Adhesives

Insulation

Molding Compounds

Lamination

Paper Impregnation

Coatings

Others

Phenolic Resins Market : By End-Use

Automobiles

Electric and Electronics

Furniture

Construction

Others

Phenolic Resins Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Phenolic Resins Market:

In March 2019, Hexion Inc. introduced a range of new products for automotive, aerospace, wind energy, and construction applications at JEC World 2019 so that they meet the demand for lightweight, fire resistance and high performance composites

In January 2019, Mitsui Chemicals started production for alpha-methyl styrene which will be a by-product at the time of phenol production. It will help the company to extend its arms in the global supply

Competitive Analysis:

Global phenolic resins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of phenolic resins market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Phenolic Resins Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

