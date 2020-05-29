Flexographic inks have evolved since a long way of about four decades from aniline dyes, to polyamide resins, to solvent and water-based inks. These inks go through flexography process for further usage to be done in printing of various packaging materials. Rising needs for convenient packaging and handling in different FMCG products is said to augment the Europe flexographic printing inks market in the forecast period. These convenient packaging materials include products such as pouches which are easier to carry, light weight, inexpensive and sometimes resealable. Shifting corporate lifestyle along with increasing packaged food consumptions will foster the flexible packaging industry and thereby boost the flexographic printing inks market in Europe. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Flexographic Printing Inks Market analysis based on Application, Product, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 3.5 bn by 2024.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1111/sample

Better corporate lifestyle in the European region owing to higher income levels of consumers is said to foster the flexographic printing inks market demand in coming days. Consumers tend to buy attractive packaged products which lure the eye in a single catch. Packaging plays a vital role in the product selling as inferior or low-quality packaging might create a different perspective in the minds of consumers. These factors will augment the flexible packaging industry and in turn, will fuel the flexographic printing inks market demand in the future years.

Due to high durability and superior results, solvent-based liquids find applications in large substrates. Water-based inks will hold a major share in the flexographic printing inks market owing to its wide range of applications in various packaging materials. However, strict governmental regulations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Food & Drug Administration, catering to the packaging materials used in the food & beverage and cosmetic & personal care industry might hinder the industry growth in near future.

Table of Content:

Methodology & Scope

Market scope & definitions

Assumptions

Research methodology

Executive Summary Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Growth restraints

Regulatory overview

Porter’s analysis

PESTEL analysis

Competitive landscape, 2017

Browse key industry insights along with Table of Content @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1111/europe-flexographic-printing-inks-market

Related Reports:

North America Biohazard Bags Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-biohazard-bags-market-to-witness-comprehensive-growth-of-usd-190-mn-by-2026-2020-05-28

North America Disposable Thermometer Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-disposable-thermometer-market-to-register-a-stout-growth-of-us-112-mn-by-2026-2020-05-28

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com