COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of North America Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2019-2026

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the North America market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each North America market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
segmented as follows:
- By Product Type
- By Application
- By Country
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:
- Alcohol
- 2-Ethyl Hexanol
- Butanol
- Ethanol
- Isobutanol
- Isopropanol
- Methanol
- Propanol
- Propylene Glycol
- Aliphatic Hydrocarbon
- Amine
- Fatty Amines
- Primary
- Secondary
- Tertiary
- Primary
- Aniline
- Monoethanolamine
- Monomethylamine
- Secondary
- Diethanolamine
- Dimethylamine
- Diphenylamine
- Methylethanolamine
- Tertiary
- Triphenylamine
- Methyl diethanolamine
- Triethanolamine
- Trimethylamine
- Aromatic Hydrocarbon
- Toluene
- Xylene
- Chelating Agents
- Diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (DTPA)
- Ethylenedinitrilotetraacetic acid (EDTA)
- N,N-bis(carboxymethyl)glycine (NTA)
- Chlorinated Solvents
- Carbon tetrachloride
- Chloroform
- Dichloromethane
- Ethylene Chloride (Dichloro ethane)
- Tetrachloroethylene (Perchloroethylene)
- Ester
- Acetyl Acetate (Acetic Anhydride)
- Butyl Ester (Butyl acetate)
- Glycerol Ester
- Methyl/Ethyl Esters (Ethyl Acetate)
- Polyethylene & Polypropylene Glycol (PEG & PPG) Esters
- Ether
- Diethyl Ether
- Tetrahydrofuran
- Anisole
- Dimethyl Ether
- Glycol Ether
- Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)
- Fatty Chemicals
- Glycerine
- Tall Oil Fatty Acids
- Ketone
- Acetone
- Methyl Ethyl Ketone
- Methyl Isobutyl Ketone
- Methyl Isopropyl Ketone
The ether segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the North America specialty solvents market in terms of revenue, followed by the fatty chemicals segment. This section comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the granular detail of the market size in terms of value and volume for 2016-2022.
On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into:
- Agriculture
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Electronics & IT
- Food & Beverages
- Household, Industrial, and Institutional (HI & I)
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care
- Plastic & Rubber
- Others
The electronics and IT segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the household, industrial, and institutional (HI & I) segment accounted for more than one-third revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast years.
This section analyzes the market on the basis of end-use and presents comprehensive market size details in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.
Countries covered in the report includes:
- U.S.
- Canada
