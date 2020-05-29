Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies and increasing demand of biologics in the Asia Pacific region. However, increasing competition in the industry is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Companies Mentioned

Lonza Group AG

Samsung Biologics

WuXi Biologics

Inno Biologics Ventures Sdn Bhd

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

Contract manufacturing is the type of outsourcing where a company enters into an agreement or legal settlement with another manufacturing firm for products, parts, or components, which the former will then use in its production process to complete its product. This involves manufacturing of biopharmaceutical molecules, proteins, nucleic acids, blood components, and vaccines developed from a biological source. These companies are specialized in the production of molecules and offer different types of services such as development process, analytical and quality control among others

The contract manufacturing market for biologics is growing at an unprecedented rate owing to increasing biologics pipeline, manufacturing complexity, and companies shifting their focus towards core activities. The outsourcing is required to expedite research and development, speed up market entry, give access to novel technologies, regulatory expertise, and reduces risks at a competitive cost. Complexities in biologics development and production along with increasing stringent quality standards have driven drug manufactures to prefer contract manufacturer services.A significant boom has been witnessed in the contract manufacturing of biologics. This can be attributed to difficulties in the production of a large-scale biologics in house.

The Beijing-based Autekbio, founded in 2011, was the first, and one of the fully devoted CMOs for the contract manufacturing of biologicals. TaiMed Biologics Ibalizumab is athe FDA-designated orphan drug which is manufactured by CMO WuXi PharmaTech. Hence, with the increasing demand for biologics, many companies are opting CMOs services to speed up the development process and lower production costs. For instance, Tong’s company, Suzhou Ribo, collaborates with its partners through technology transfer of drug substance or drug product, then manufactures some APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredient) in-house. Thus, increasing demand forbiologics is expected to drive the growth of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Asian countries are emerging as attractive outsourcing locations for biopharmaceutical industries. Low manufacturing and operating costs in China and India are key factors driving the growth of contract manufacturing market in the region. Recent growth in the biopharmaceutical industry in both China and India indicates a positive future outlook for the market. Moreover, the growing domestic market and its pipelines are further opening new avenues for the contract manufacturers in the APAC. According to the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, in 2016, the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) registered around 200 new biological pharmaceuticals entering clinical trials. Contract manufacturing is expected to contribute to the overall industry’s growth, and mostly benefit early-stage drug innovators owing to less operational cost. Moreover, to meet the growing demand, many CMOs are expanding their manufacturing capabilities, further boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec opened a new large-scale oligonucleotide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in China. The increasing research activities in addition to technological advancements are likely to offer significant opportunity for the growth of the market.

Considering the geographic and economical operations between Asian countries and China, the states are expected to witness the challenge of COVID-19. Due to this crisis in India, many contract manufacturers have restricted their production, which has affected its export revenues. Additionally, COVID-19 may cause massive recalls of products causing numerousproblems for contract manufacturers in the region.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Proteins Vaccines Others

Biosimilars

By Service

Development Process

Final Dosage Operation

Analytical and Quality Control

Final Packaging

By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

