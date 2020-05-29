According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Cell Expansion Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Cell Type, Application, End User’, the global cell expansion market is projected to reach US$ 42,837.11 Mn in 2027 from US$ 11,929.43 Mn in 2018. The cell expansion market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2019-2027. The report presents trends predominating in the global cell expansion market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global cell expansion market, based on the product, was segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2018, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the consumables segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. These consumables are essential components of any laboratory experiment hence they are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The other significant factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of consumables in research and development activity in cell expansion in the future.

The significant factors fuelling the market growth are increasing adoption of regenerative medicines and rising prevalence of cancer. However, the risk contamination during cell expansion is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the cell expansion market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

The factors contributing to the growth of cell expansion market in the countries of Asia Pacific are the rising development of cell expansion and a growing number of research and development activities in the field of life science. Furthermore, the presence of supportive government initiatives and research in the field of regenerative medicines also boosts the market growth.

