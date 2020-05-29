The Insight Partners

Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, and End User’. The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global transplant diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The market for transplant diagnostics is expected to grow due to factors such as, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation and rising cell based research activities. In addition, the opportunities being offered from emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global transplant diagnostics market, based on product & services was segmented as, instruments, reagents & consumables and software & services. In 2018, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product & services. However, the software & services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The demand for reagents & consumables is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising need for diagnostic as well as research purposes.

Company Profiles:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Abbott

3. Illumina, Inc.

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6. bioM�rieux SA

7. QIAGEN

8. Hologic Inc.

9. Luminex Corporation

10. Omixon Inc.

The rise in the chronic diseases that causes damages the functions heart, lung, liver, kidney and other organs are leading to the increasing number of the organ transplantation. The organ transplantation surgeries are rising across the world. For instance, in Spain, approximately 5,260 transplant surgeries were performed, among which nearly 3,200 were kidney transplant and around 1,200 were liver transplant surgeries.

The number of heart transplant surgeries were approximately 300 and lung were nearly 360. The public-private partnership in assistance with the transplant coordinators has enormously contributed to the improvement of the organ transplantation. The developing and developed countries have shown good numbers of the organ transplantation surgeries. For instance, developing countries like India and Singapore are emerging as medical tourism destination in the Asia Pacific region. The countries are growing in terms of offering better and advanced medical treatments.

Partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global transplant diagnostics industry by the market players. For instance, during October, 2017, Omixon entered into an exclusive distribution and support partnership with Promovendo. This has helped Omixon hold a strong position in the Brazilian market. such initiatives not only help the companies to strengthen their revenue, but also improve its position in the market as compared to the other players operating in the transplant diagnostics market.

