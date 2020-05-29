US Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market to 2027:  Awesome Research Tool You Can Try Before You Buy

The key factor that are responsible for the growth of market include increasing number of healthcare fraudulent cases in the us and growing health insurance industry in the us; however, concerns regarding healthcare fraud analytics may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The healthcare industry is susceptible to a wide range of frauds that will lead to financial losses. Healthcare fraud is a large contributor to unnecessary costs and the rise in spending in the US healthcare industry. The financial loss can be declined by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to prevent and detect fraud. AI is capable of analyzing the huge amount of data generated in the healthcare organization and flags the fraud before it starts. The technology is adaptive enough to help tackle fraud at any of its stages. Thus the adoption of AI in healthcare fraud detection is likely to experience the positive outcomes in the coming future.

Company Profiles:

Conduent Inc. DXC Technology Scioinspire, Corp. FICO Optum, Inc. SAS Institute Pondera Solutions Lexisnexis Risk Solutions Whitehatai Cotiviti, Inc

US healthcare fraud analytics market by product is segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. In 2019, the predictive analytics segment held the largest market share of the healthcare fraud analytics market, by product. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing analytics detection and identification patterns which are potentially fraudulent and it then develops sets of rules to flag potentially fraudulent claims. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

