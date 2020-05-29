Citizen Services AI Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2020 – 2027 | Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, Amazon Web Services

To increase automation and agility, the need for IT modernization in government departments, increased cost savings are the primary growth factors for the market. Citizen service AI provides different approaches for governments as they consider applying AI. The most evident and directly positive opportunities are those where citizen service AI can shrink administrative problems, help resolve resource distribution problems, and carry on significantly complex tasks. Growing IT substructure for modernizing and advancing manual processes is expected to drive the growth of the citizen service AI market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Microsoft

IBM

Accenture

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Alibaba

Tencent

Pegasystems Inc.

ADDO

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Citizen Services AI industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and sub segments enable readers make informed decisions.

