Global Bowel Management Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.29 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and prevalence of demand of bowel management system in these populations.

Global Bowel Management Systems Market, By Product (Irrigation Systems, Nerve Modulation Devices, Colostomy Bags, Other Products and Accessories), Application (Adult, Pediatric), End-User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care), and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

The global bowel management systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bowel management systems for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Bowel Management Systems Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the bowel management systems are Coloplast Ltd., Medtronic, 3M, Wellspect HealthCare, Welland Medical limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Consure Medical, Cogentix Medical, Aquaflush Medical Limited, Axonics Modulation Technologies, ConvaTec Inc, Hollister Incorporated , MBH-International A/S, and Mederi Therapeutics Inc., Wellspect HealthCare, a Dentsply Sirona Company, Welland Medical Limited, 2012 ProSys International Ltd., Respiratory Technology Corporation.

Market Definition: Global Bowel Management Systems Market

The bowel management system is basically a soft catheter that is introduced into the rectum to alter the watery or semi-solid stool condition and provides containment. It helps the patients who are having fecal incontinence, constipation or it can be utilized for the patients who have undergone spinal cord surgeries, and other neurological disorders. These devices are also helpful for the children who are having spina bifida, imperforate anus, colonic hypomotility.

For a pervasive understanding of the market, business strategies and latest developments of the vital players accompanied with co-development deals and market size have also been enclosed. Briefly citing, their revenue share, contact information and meticulous SWOT analysis is available. The regions which have been studied in depth are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

The report takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the Bowel Management Systems Market. Data on the leading and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given.

This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis. The market is segmented on the basis of key criteria.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from bowel management problems

Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

Patients are feeling discomfort in using the Bowel Management Devices

Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint

More preference of non-invasive clinical management by the patients

Segmentation: Global Bowel Management Systems Market

By Product

By Application

By End-User

By Geography

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) acquired C. R. Bard, Inc. The combined company is uniquely positioned for improving the treatment of disease for patients and the process of care for health care providers.

In September, 2017, Consure Medical launched Qora, an easy and safe stool management system. This product is a novel stool management kit for fecal containment in bedridden patients. This will help in the expansion of Consure Medical’s market.

