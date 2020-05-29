COVID-19: Potential impact on Radial Compression Devices Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2025

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Radial Compression Devices market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Radial Compression Devices market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Radial Compression Devices market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Radial Compression Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Radial Compression Devices market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

The largest segment amongst the product type – the band based product segment is expected to dominate the global radial compression devices market

It is a transparent band to assist hemostasis of the radial artery after a transradial procedure. This transparent structure is designed for visual control and selective compression of the radial artery to allow blood return and preserve patency. This type of band is easily adjusted to any of the wrist sizes. The band based segment is the largest segment by product type, which is expected to be valued at more than US$ 260 Mn, or a little over 80% of the global market share, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. The band/strap based segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 5 Mn in 2017 over 2016. The segment, in terms of revenue, is anticipated to dominate the global radial compression devices market with an attractiveness index of 2.4 over the forecast period.

Reduced stay in hospitals and lower cost of surgery will boost the growth of the band based segment

Use of radial bands reduces hospital stay and thus helps patients save on hefty hospital bills. This is the precise reason that the adoption of band based products is fast gaining popularity over other traditional approaches. This particular factor is boosting the adoption and revenue growth of the band based segment in the global radial compression devices market. An increase in life expectancy leads to a rise in the global ageing population, which implies an increase in the number of patients with cardiovascular diseases. The rise in cardiovascular diseases due to increased life expectancy is expected to propel the development of the band based segment during the projected period. Radial access such as band based products provides faster mobility to patients as the incision is smaller and the chances of infection at the site is much lower in radial access as compared to transfemoral access. These factors are likely to fuel revenue growth of the band based segment over the forecast period. Market players also focussing on providing more improved radial compression devices. Due to the greater reduction in bleeding and low incidence of complications, the penetration of radial compression products such as bands has increased remarkably after 2011. This is anticipated to create a robust development in the band based product type segment. Higher band based devices adoption in matured markets is expected to continue in the same momentum, given the largely associated benefits.

APEJ anticipated to grab major market value share of the band based product segment during the projected period

Band/Strap based product segment dominated the North America radial compression devices market in terms of revenue in 2015, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period; similarly in Latin America, the growth trend of the band/strap based product type segment is projected to continue throughout the forecast period to reach a value share of more than 80% by the end of 2026. The major value share of the band based segment in the global radial compression devices market is likely to be grabbed by the APEJ regional market where the segment is predicted to reach a value share of more than 85% by the end of 2026. The band based segment is likely to dominate the radial compression devices market in Japan in revenue terms with an attractiveness index of 2.4 over the forecast period.

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Radial Compression Devices market: