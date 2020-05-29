Rice Flour Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and, Top Key Players Forecast 2027

The Rice Flour Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by source, type, application, and geography. The global rice flour market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rice flour market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the rice flour market.

Top Key Players:- Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BELOURTHE SA, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc, General Mills Inc, Ingredion Inc., Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills Co. Ltd., Thai Flour Co. Ltd, Woodland Foods Ltd

Rice flour is a staple in numerous Asian cuisines as it is used in the preparation of a number of food products ranging from mochi to dosa. The food and beverage industry generates significant demand for rice flours used in the preparation of convenience food such as soups, instant noodles, pasta, desserts, confectioneries, baby foods, etc. The increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals and convenience foods is anticipated to drive the demand for rice flour in the forecast period. The growing awareness and diagnosis of celiac diseases and the rise in incidences of gluten intolerance in Europeans and North Americans have led to significant demand for rice flours and rice flour products over traditional wheat products. The soaring demand for ready-made rice flour in household cooking applications owing to busy lives lead by people in cities and metropolitan areas, and a growing number of women joining the workforce is anticipated to further augment the sales of rice flour in the forecast period.

Rice flour is a fine flour prepared from ground rice grains. It is commonly used as a substitute for wheat and corn flours. Rice flour is completely free from gluten and is increasingly being consumed in gluten-free diets. It is prevalently used as a base for noodles in various Asian cuisines. Besides its uses in culinary applications, rice fours are also used as a substrate in mushroom cultivation and various skincare and cosmetic products. Rice flour is used in making rice flour masks to make skin taut and lustrous.

The report analyzes factors affecting the rice flour market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the rice flour market in these regions.

