Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market 2020 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2026

Global high-resolution melting analysis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high-resolution melting analysis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global high-resolution melting analysis market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising awareness and to the applications of high resolution melting analysis. Some of the major players operating in global high-resolution melting analysis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Azura Genomics, bioMérieux SA, Meridian., Novacyt Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc, Premier Biosoft, Chai Inc., Cole-Parmer, Alphahelix Technologies AB, Methyldetect, Biotium, American Society for Microbiology, Elsevier B.V., Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Bioeksen R&D Technologies Ltd. and Solis Biodyne among others.

Market Definition:

High Resolution Melting (HRM) is a unique, homogeneous, close-tube post-PCR technique which is empowering genomic scientists to break down hereditary varieties in PCR amplicons. It is a very powerful process which is used for the identification of changes, polymorphisms and epigenetic contrasts in two fold stranded DNA tests. It is better than other genotype advancements. The most remarkable high resolution melting application is grade filtering in PCR amplicons.

According to the World Health Organization, around, 4, 29,000 people died due to malaria worldwide in 2015. 92 % deaths occurred in the African region followed by the South-East Asia Region 6% and 2% in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. Traditional methods of the detection of infections are time-consuming and have low sensitivity. To avoid these limitations, PCR-based high-resolution melting analysis test was developed. This high-resolution melting analysis is used to detect and identify P. falciparum, P. vivax and P. malaria that infect humans.

Market Drivers

Growing number of infectious diseases is enhancing the market growth

Increasing number of genetic disorders is acting as a catalyst for market growth

Various advantages of High Resolution Melting (HRM) over other genotyping technologies are increasing the market growth

Increasing public-private investments, funds and grants are some other factors are driving the market growth

Market Restraints

A technical limitation associated with HRM-QPCR analysis is hindering the market growth

Issues regarding data storage is restricting the market growth

Reduction in the cost of other genotyping technologies is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market

By Product and Service

Instruments Reagents and Consumables

Specialized PCR Reagents

Intercalating Dyes Software and Services



By Application

SNP Genotyping Mutation Discovery Species Identification Pathogen Identification Epigenetics Others



By End-User

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Pharmaceutical Companies and Biotechnology Companies Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, presented a new type of brain-computer interface (BCI) that might enable paralyzed individuals to communicate at the speed of natural speech. The technology works in two steps. It interprets brain signals into movements of the vocal tract followed by conversion of those movements into speech. This technology would help the patients of paralysis and stroke to communicate and to improve their life

In November 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first consumer pharmacogenetic test DNA-testing firm to trade its test. This test is used for envisaging the drug efficiency. Pharmacogenetic tests will predict how a person’s DNA will influence their response to medications. It will also provide information on 33 genetic variants which are associated with how consumers respond to over 50 common over-the-counter and prescription drugs, particularly for mental health. Pharmacogenetic test is the only approved direct-to-consumer test

