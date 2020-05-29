Polyacrylamide Pam Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2019 – 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polyacrylamide (PAM) Market: Introduction-

Polyacrylamide (PAM) is a polymer which is produced from acrylamide subunits through polymerization. Polyacrylamide (PAM) is majorly used to flocculate solids in a liquid due to its gel-like properties. There are mainly two types of Polyacrylamide (PAM) that is cationic and anionic which are used for a wide variety of application such as binder in lotion and other cosmetic products and other personal care products. Polyacrylamide (PAM) polymers are used as a flocculating agent which results in the removal of an excessive amount of contaminated water discharge from industries.

Polyacrylamide (PAM) Market: Dynamics-

Surging demand for the product across numerous industrial application, including papermaking, wastewater treatment, oil recovery, papermaking, is estimated to propel the industry growth of Polyacrylamide (PAM)

The increasing applications of Polyacrylamide (PAM) in industrial wastewater, municipal sewage, and drinking water, and wastewater treatment plants are anticipated to drive the demand of the Polyacrylamide (PAM) in the market. Moreover, rising attention toward the water treatment industry in several countries is expected to have an optimistic impact on the market growth of Polyacrylamide (PAM). Rising scarcity of drinkable water is also expected to drive the demand for polyacrylamide (PAM) in water treatment application.

Polyacrylamide (PAM) works as a retention agent and enhances the quality of paper in the paper manufacturing industry owing to increase its demand in the papermaking application. Educational material and packaging together with increasing acceptance of products in paper manufacturing process result in fueling the market of Polyacrylamide (PAM) globally.

While Rising demand of polyacrylamide (PAM) from the petroleum industry for the enhancement of oil recovery is likely to upsurge the market growth of Polyacrylamide (PAM) in the fore coming period as it is immensely used to improves the efficiency of the oil that is recovered. In addition, polyacrylamide (PAM) is widely used in fracturing fluid additives and drilling muds as it can regulate the drilling fluidity and control fluid loss. Growing demand for the product in other industrial applications such as mineral processing, coal washing, metallurgy, electronic industry and iron and steel is expected to provide growth opportunities for polyacrylamide (PAM) in the market.

Polyacrylamide (PAM) Market: Segments-

The Market of Polyacrylamide (PAM) can be segmented into two factors on the basis of its types and its application

Polyacrylamide (PAM) Market can be segmented on the basis of its types

Cationic

Anionic

Non-Ionic

Others

Polyacrylamide (PAM) Market can be segmented on the basis of its application

Water Treatment

Paper Making

Petroleum

Others

Polyacrylamide (PAM) Market: Regional Overview –

Increasing consumption coupled with ample availability of raw material, land cost and low labour in the Asia Pacific region, is expected to force manufacturers to set up their production plants of Polyacrylamide (PAM) in this region. Whereas, the U.S. is predicted to witness substantial growth pertaining to the spreading development of mining industries water treatment and papermaking. Moreover, countries of Europe such as Germany is expected is to expand its business of Polyacrylamide (PAM) as Germany is the largest European Union water technology exporter in Europe region. Furthermore, revenue generated from Polyacrylamide (PAM) is also expected to rise in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific countries such as China holds the major share of Polyacrylamide (PAM) in the market and is anticipated to increase in coming years due to the strong base of chemical pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing industries which give rise to huge volumes of wastewater, pertaining to propel the demand for polyacrylamide as water treatment chemical. Moreover, Asia Pacific is one of the prominent paper and pulp producing markets in the world due to the presence of several major pulp and paper industries such as Universal Pulp & Paper and Shandong Pulp And Paper Co., Ltd., results in propelling the growth of Polyacrylamide (PAM) over the forecast period.

Polyacrylamide (PAM) Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Polyacrylamide (PAM) are as follows:-

SNF Group

BASF SE

Petro China

Ashland Inc.

Kemira

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemical Co, Ltd. (CJCC)

Black Rose Industries Ltd.

Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals Co., Ltd.

Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd.

Dongying Kechuang Biochemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Anhui Tianrun.

