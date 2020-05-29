Modified Silicone Sealants Market Development, Key Opportunity and Analysis of Leading Players to 2019 – 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modified Silicone Sealants Market: Introduction-

Modified Silicone Sealants are the organic sealants which are composed of carbon based polymer and has carbon-carbon bond as a backbone. Modified silicone sealants have the ability to absorb considerable energy and it also has a property to remain intact in presence of UV lights as well. Modified silicone sealants have various properties such as weather stability, thermal stability, oxidation & ozone resistance, extreme low temperature flexibility. Modified silicone sealants can act same as common adhesives in numerous applications such as home repair and maintenance, construction sealants, pharmaceutical etc. Modified silicone sealants when applied between substrate under extreme conditions provide satisfactory flexibility and elongation. Modified silicone sealants provides a widespread range of industrial and residential applications.

Modified Silicone Sealants Market: Dynamics-

With the burgeoning growth of construction based chemicals and materials, the growing demand of construction sealants is driving the market of modified silicone sealants due to the wide consumption of sealants in the interior and exterior based applications. Furthermore, due to the superior qualities such as high strength, flexibility of modified silicone sealants as compared to other sealants also results in surging the demand from construction and other end use industries. Additionally, increasing growth in end-use industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food & beverage is also anticipated to surge up the demand of modified silicone sealants for their packaging applications. In terms of supply, the global presence of tier-1 companies such as Evonik and BASF are offering quality additives in their product portfolio as a part of product diversification and reaching out to several potential high growth end use markets

However, stringent government rules and regulations over ecological concerns are likely to hinder the modified silicone sealants market. In spite of this deterrent, the silicone sealant manufacturers are focusing on development of eco-friendly product for niche applications which results in creating new opportunities of growth for industry participants.

Modified Silicone Sealants Market: Segments-

The Market of Modified Silicone Sealants can be segmented into three factors on the basis of its sector and its application

Modified Silicone Sealants Market can be segmented on the basis of its sector

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Modified Silicone Sealants Market can be segmented on the basis of its applications

Construction

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Others

Modified Silicone Sealants Market: Regional Overview –

Asia Pacific is understood to hold a prominent share of modified silicone sealants due to the increasing demand from construction projects. The countries of Asia Pacific and Middle East such as India and China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and UAE have witnessed an increase in the investment and government approvals for the construction of commercial and residential buildings, which has resulted in creating a positive impact on the market of modified silicone sealants market. Another reason can be cited from the growth in the region is demand from automobile industries in South Asia which is also propelling the market of modified silicone sealants market. North America is expected to show moderate growth in the coming years due to increase in consumer spending together with government initiatives for infrastructure spending. The countries of Europe such as Germany, UK and France are likely witness up surge in the demand owing to the growth in cosmetics, food & beverage industry and other end use industries which results in increasing the packaging applications from these end use industries. The Middle East & Africa is expected to show positive influence on the market of modified silicone market due to increase in construction expenditure in countries such as Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

Modified Silicone Sealants Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Modified Silicone Sealants are as follows:-

Dow Corning Corp.

Dow DuPont

RPM International

Sekisui Fuller

Hylomar Ltd

Wacker Group and Sika Group

3M Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

Tremco Incorporated

NCC X-Calibur

Lee Manufacturing Services, LLC.

