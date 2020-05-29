Worldwide Medical Exoskeleton Market Analysis to 2027 By Drive Type (Pneumatic Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Electric Actuator, Mechanical, Shape Memory Alloy Actuator, Other Actuator); Type (Powered Exoskeleton, Passive Exoskeleton); Extremity (Lower Body Exoskeleton, Upper Body Exoskeleton); Application (Spinal Cord Injury, Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebral Palsy, Stroke and Others); End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Physiotherapy Centers, Physiotherapy Centers, and, Others) is a specialized and in-depth study of the Medical Exoskeleton industry with a focus on the global market trend. The market for medical exoskeleton is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries, rise in the geriatric population and growing incidences of road accidents. However, the factor such as high cost of the product and regulatory concerns are likely to act as challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the medical exoskeleton market include, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation (Indego), CYBERDYNE, INC., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Hocoma AG, Tyromotion GmbH, B-Temia Inc., US Bionics Inc. and Gogoa Mobility Robots. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The global medical exoskeleton market accounted to US$ 96.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,023.0 Mn by 2027.

An exclusive Medical Exoskeleton market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Medical Exoskeleton Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Medical Exoskeleton market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Exoskeleton market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Medical Exoskeleton market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global medical exoskeleton industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the Medical Exoskeleton. For instance, in June, 2019, ReWalk Robotics announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its ReStore soft exo-suit system. The approval has helped in the sales of the product to the rehabilitation centers across the United States. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

