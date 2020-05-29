Worldwide Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis to 2027 by Modality (Diagnosis Type, Therapy Type, Imaging Type); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic and Research Laboratories), is a specialized and in-depth study of the Colorectal Cancer industry with a focus on the global market trend. Increase in the number of stem cell banking facilities and rising awareness on the benefits of stem cell for curing various disorders are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The report provides trends prevailing in the global colorectal cancer market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for colorectal cancer is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, new product launches and benefits offered by generic drugs. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are

Epigenomics AG

Novigenix SA

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

EDP Biotech Corporation

Volitionrx Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bruker Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health

The global Colorectal Cancer market is anticipated to reach US$ 22,953.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,339.9 Mn in 2018.

The report also provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Colorectal Cancer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Colorectal Cancer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Colorectal Cancer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Colorectal Cancer market in these regions.

Also, key Colorectal Cancer market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of colorectal cancer. For instance, in October 2019, Novigenix announced that Helsana, the leading health insurance provider in Switzerland has approved offering coverage for reimbursement for the Colox, a liquid biopsy test for early detection of colorectal cancer.



