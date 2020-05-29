Wireless charging is a process of transmitting energy from a source to a device for charging without help of wires. Wireless charging for electronic devices is convenient and reliable way for charging the devices that offers high level of safety. Asia-pacific holds a significant share of consumer electronics wireless charging owing to the high population and strong consumer electronics market in the countries such as South Korea, China, India, and Japan. The consumer electronics wireless charging market is competitive in nature with some of the prominent players operating in the market.

Some of the key players of Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market:

Energizer,Ossia Inc.,Powercast Corp,Powermat,Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,Renesas Electronics Corporation.,Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd,Semtech Corporation,Sony Corporation,Texas Instruments Incorporated

Growing popularity of wearable devices, increasing flexibility offered by wireless charging are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the consumer electronics wireless charging market. However, low charging speeds and high costs are the major restraining factors in the market. The growing popularity of wireless charging for smartphones is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the market to gain a strong customer base.

The global consumer electronics wireless charging market is segmented on the basis technology and device type. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as Inductive, resonant, radio frequency (RF), QI, others. Based on device type the market is segmented as wearable, smartphone, tablets, others.

