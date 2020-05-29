Vacuum Insulated Pipe Market Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis By 2027

Vacuum insulated pipe (VIP) is also known as vacuum jacketed pipe (VJP), it is used to transfer the cryogenic liquids such as oxygen, argon, helium, natural gas, hydrogen, and other liquid gases. The growing use of vacuum insulated pipe in LNG application due to its advantages such as reduce re-liquefaction, less liquid losses, and higher LNG flow over greater distances, which positively impact the growth of the vacuum insulated pipe market. The rising demand for vacuum insulated pipe among the end-user due to its superior insulation properties, durability, and maintenance-free operation, which is further triggering the growth of the vacuum insulated pipe market.

Some of the key players of Vacuum Insulated Pipe Market:

Acme Cryogenics,Air Liquide,Chart Industries,Cryeng Group Pty Ltd.,Cryofab,CryoWorks, Inc.,Demaco,Flexonics,SPS Cryogenics B.V.,TMK

Increasing natural gas infrastructure coupled with the growing LNG trade, are boosting the growth of the vacuum insulated pipe market. Rising needs to the reliable, safe, cost-effective transfer of cryogenic liquids are booming the growth of the vacuum insulated pipe market. Vacuum insulated pipe is more effective than conventional foam insulation pipe, which also influences the growth of the vacuum insulated pipe market. The rapid expansion of the food and beverage industries and increasing investment in the aerospace industry are rising demand for the vacuum insulated pipe that is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global vacuum insulated pipe market is segmented on the basis of product, application. On the basis product the market is segmented as standard, customized. On the basis of application the market is segmented as cryogenic, food and beverage, aerospace, electronic manufacturing and testing, others.

